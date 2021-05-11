ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

Markus Söder and Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz present themselves in a friendly atmosphere in Munich. Despite tensions during the corona pandemic.

Munich – The former Bavarian-Austrian dream couple was reunited this Tuesday in Munich: Markus Söder and Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of the Alpine Republic. The 34-year-old top politician traveled to the Bavarian capital to be awarded the “Media Freedom Prize”. There was time for a meeting and a joint press conference with Söder. The Bavarian had already spoken about Austria’s Chancellor in the morning at the start of the current Ludwig Erhard Summit. And emphasized what an “excellent” job he was doing in his country.

These warm words are explosive against the background of the meanwhile mixed relationship between the two men. When Söder went to cuddle with Sebastian Kurz in a restrictive migration policy in 2018, he had to foot the bill in the state elections. He later called this election year his “political near-death experience”, a term that he repeated at the summit of important opinion makers that met in Munich. At the time, he assumed that the electorate of the right-wing populist party AfD was “just a few disappointed, left behind, conservative voters” who – like the shepherd his flock of sheep – had to lead back into the community. A miscalculation, admits Söder today. The relationship status between Kurz and Söder from now on: It’s complicated. And the corona pandemic also shuffled the cards again.

Markus Söder and Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Munich: Not always “Honey Moon” during Corona

On this day in Munich, two pieces of tree serve as podium tables – a 100-year-old fir tree that had already died, as the press spokesman said in advance. In the background meadows, another tree, a harmonious picture. “Chopping wood instead of hugging a tree. This is where Markus Söder and Sebastian Kurz meet up. Officially to a press statement. Or maybe to a lumberjack contest? “, Comments on Twitter Anna Clauss, journalist and author of” Söder – The Other Biography “.

During many pandemic-related phone calls, there was not always a “honey moon” between them, the Bavarian Prime Minister said at the beginning. Afterwards, however, emphasizes: “I am very pleased that we have come together again to exchange ideas. It’s a proven tradition, Austria and Bavaria are close friends and partners. “And adds:” And as it is with close friends and partners, there is always a little ups and downs, but there is a close basic understanding. ” In the course of the pandemic, which both Bavaria and Austria were severely affected, there were repeated tensions in the fight against the virus – especially on the issue of ski tourism and the border closings. The well-known ski resort of Ischgl in Austria appeared in Bavaria as a sign at the beginning of the pandemic. But at the current press conference, Söder clearly underlined the “working together”.

Söder also found warm words for Sebastian Kurz during the interview that had previously taken place at the Ludwig Erhard Summit when he was asked about the potential of a black and green government model for the Federal Republic. “Vienna is not Berlin, Austria is often more flexible, I admire that. Quite apart from the fact that Sebastian does a great job ”. Germany, on the other hand, often stands in its own way. He also stated that both men would appreciate each other personally. “I find his manner and style excellent, he proves how young, fresh politics can find acceptance,” enthuses the Bavarian about his younger colleague. With this, Söder sets the tone for the meeting that takes place at noon. And even during the joint press conference, there was outward agreement and appreciation.

Söder and Kurz: Would you like to be the head of the CSU as the Union’s candidate for chancellor? Austria’s Chancellor leaves questions unanswered

A question had to be dropped, of course. Sebastian Kurz, he stated, had expected her. A journalist would like to know whether he would have liked Söder to be the Union’s candidate for chancellor. Kurz emphasizes the importance of Germany as the economically strongest country for the European Union – and that it is therefore not just an internal German question of who leads Germany. He does not allow himself to be nailed down and says diplomatically: “Whoever is a candidate for Chancellor is a decision that is made in Germany and in which we in Austria do not interfere.”

Söder is friendly and grinning: “You could have been a bit more euphoric, but ok.” Both laugh. In Bavarian fashion, the Prime Minister adds: “Basst already”. A Joking Söder, a diplomatic short and an externally demonstrated solidarity between Bavaria and Austria. Even if the “honey moon” phase of the two politicians is over. (aka)

