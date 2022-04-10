Based on current information, there is a possibility that God of War: Ragnarok can represent thelatest PlayStation Studios exclusive for PS4as DualShockers also claims in a recent reflection published on the site.

This is because, in fact, there are currently no other games announced by the PlayStation Studios first party teams on PS4, being the coming only on PS5at least based on the information gathered so far.

On the other hand, nature too cross-gen Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and God of War: Ragnarok himself was unveiled by surprise only after their announcement, which made them the latest games announced so far for PS4 by Sony’s internal teams.

At the moment we have no information of other games in development at PlayStation Studios besides God of War: Ragnarok for PS4, which is why we think that – at least in the current state of things – this may in fact be the last PlayStation Studios game to land on the console. In this way, Sony’s first party teams would still have guaranteed support for two years for the “old” generation console despite the presence of PS5 on the market, so it would be understandable to switch to a regime. exclusively next gen. Basically, even Sony would have followed precisely the same strategy of continuous cross-gen support for the first two years of the new generation that had been previously announced by Microsoft, attracting, however, decisive criticism with respect to the prospect of generational gaps that was to be of PlayStation.

In fact, upcoming games we know of for the foreseeable future, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine, as well as third parties like Final Fantasy 16, have only been announced on PS5, so we’re not sure what’s planned for. PS4 beyond the last big exclusive scheduled for 2022.

On the other hand, the speech remains strongly conditional for several reasons: Sony is still having big problems keeping up with the huge demand for PS5 with the limited production from the various current contingencies of the market, therefore it is reasonable to think that the penetration of the new console in the world is still rather slow and PS4 is still destined to remain very present in the plans of the company.

Furthermore, we remember well how these plans are very likely to change from one moment to the next: after the historic “we believe in generations” by Jim Ryan, who in fact seemed to cut ties with the past with the generation step from PS4 to PS5 , then the information on the launch of the major exclusives also emerged on PS4, so it is not easy to launch into precise forecasts, moreover without knowing the new games coming.