The connection between the witness and the disappearance of Giulia Cecchettin occurred only after the complaint from the 22-year-old’s father

During the last episode of the television program Who has seenhosted by Federica Sciarelli, we returned to talking about the case of Giulia Cecchettin and the complaint made by the witness on the evening of November 11th.

The Carabinieri also explained their version of events in front of the cameras of Who has seen it. Unfortunately no one has connected the call of that witness from Vigonovo, with the disappearance of the twenty-two year old, until father’s complaint Gino Cecchettin.

The connection between the two events occurred after the father reported Giulia’s disappearance at the station and after he published posts on social media asking for help in the search. At that point the Carabinieri associated the phone call with the girl’s disappearance, acquiring the citizen’s testimony.

What happened on the evening of November 11th around 11.15pm? A man, a local resident, saw two people arguing in a parking lot, a figure kicking another on the ground and the voice of a woman screaming “You’re hurting me like this”. Then he saw the Dark point move away. The witness called the police, explaining about the attack and that unfortunately he hadn’t been able to get the license plate. However, since it seemed like an argument was over, no one intervened. Not even for a simple check. But those two in that parking lot were indeed Filippo Turetta and Giulia Cecchettin, what the man saw was the first attack on the twenty-two year old.

After forcibly loading it into his Punto, Filippo Turetta went to Fossò, where the video surveillance cameras in the area resumed a second attack.

The complaint from Giulia Cecchettin’s father

The next day, Giulia’s father reported her disappearance and explained his fears to the police. But even though there were signs, hers was classified as voluntary removal.

All the steps will now be carried out necessary insights to check whether the operating procedures have been carried out correctly. It will be essential to understand whether after that call to 112, which was underestimated, Giulia Cecchettin she could have been saved.

According to what emerged during the broadcast, it was the same witness who contacted Gino Cecchettin after seeing his appeals on social media. And only after the father returned to the barracks, the police would connected the two facts.