The cardiologist who treated Gigi Riva in the hours before his death had proposed an angioplasty to him: however, he wanted to take time

A few hours before it went out forever, a Gigi Riva it was proposed to undergo angioplasty surgery. The former champion had responded to his doctor, Dr. Corda, that he wanted to wait and that he wanted to talk about it with his family.

Late yesterday afternoon the world of football and the whole of Italy learned the dramatic news of death of the immense Gigi Riva.

The 79-year-old, a legend from Cagliari, with whom he was the protagonist in the historic scudetto of 1970, and of the nationalof which he is the best scorer ever, had ended up in hospital on the evening of the previous day, Sunday 21 January.

He had accused a illness at home and his family had taken him to Brotzu in Cagliari, where Doctor Corda and his team took the best care of him.

The situation initially seemed to have recovered, with the conditions of Gigi Riva who they were stabilized and he who had calmed down, as well as his family members.

Gigi Riva has stalled on angioplasty

The Dr. Cordaas he said, has proposed in Riva an intervention by angioplasty already in the night between Sunday and Monday, but he replied that he wanted to wait a bit and that he wanted to talk about it with his family. Doctor Marco Corda's story:

Despite all attempts to convince him, he was determined not to have the operation immediately. We didn't expect it to escalate so quickly. He listened to everything. 'Thank you very much, doctor', and I replied: 'Don't worry, we will always be in your debt'.

In the end his son Nicola he was convinced to have his father operate the next morning, but unfortunately a doctor arrived in the evening new illnessthis time fatal.

We will never know if that intervention he could have avoided the worst to the former champion. What is certain is that no one expected such a sudden and tragic deterioration.

The news regarding the setting up of the burial chamber by Gigi Riva allo stadium of Cagliari, which among other things will also be named after him. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Wednesday 24 January, in Basilica of Bonaria in Cagliari. In his Cagliari.