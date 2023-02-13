Of Vera Martinella

Under accusation are the ultraviolet rays emitted by the “ovens” used to dry long-lasting nail polishes, but the specialists invite common sense. However, it is better to protect yourself from sunburn and pay attention to the symptoms

A recent study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications warns: i ultraviolet rays of the ovens commonly used to fix the gel on nails could, in the long run, damage the DNA and favor the formation of a skin cancer. The experts invite us not to be alarmed, but (as always) it is important to use common sense and, when possible, to take precautions. Indeed, it is known that many types of skin cancer (basal cell carcinoma, spinal cell carcinoma or melanoma) are linked to ultraviolet radiation from the sun or from tanning beds (listed as carcinogens since 2009).

The new studio UV rays, especially when you get sunburned and particularly at a young age, cause a series of damages and cause genetic mutations which, in the long run, can lead to the formation of a tumour. Now one new research, conducted in the laboratory on guinea pigs by scholars of the University of San Diego (California, USA), indicates that even the UVA rays used by the “dryers” used to dry the gel polish during the manicure are potentially able to determine the same reaction. “That ultraviolet rays damaged DNA and were able to kill keratinocytes, the cells that make up our skin, has been known for a few decades – he explains Antonio Costanzo, director of the Dermatology department at the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Milan -. This new study does not demonstrate a direct link between exposure to “nail dryers” and the development of skin tumors or the transformation of keratinocytes into neoplastic cells. He puts forward hypotheses, but in-depth epidemiological studies are needed to prove them ». See also Porrini (Roche): "Our mission is to research and raise awareness"

Prevention Is there a way to prevent the possible risk of cancer from UVA ovens? “As always, common sense is needed,” he replies Francesco Cusano, president of the Italian Hospital Dermatologists-Venereologists Association (ADOI) -. Meanwhile, using gels can be of great help for the psychological well-being of those suffering from serious nail pathologies and, with this form of manicure, they can overcome the embarrassment of having “deformed” nails. In any case, for everyone, it is then sufficient to apply a photo-protection, as before exposing yourself to the sun: just apply the cream before putting the nail polish. And, for those who want to be particularly scrupulous, you can also opt suitable gloves, which leave only the nails uncovered». In short, according to the experts, rather than worrying about the cancer danger deriving from ovens, for now, it is a priority to rely on expert, qualified centers and personnel. In recent years, for example, cases of mycosis and infections triggered by fungi and bacteria that penetrate the nail plate through cuts or abrasions. A job done badly can also lead to serious weakening of the nails, which thus begin to flake and break easily. See also Cnr, safe blood and blood products transported by drone

Security and cleanliness Are gel polishes and oven manicures safe? There are no specific studies on this, but it must always be remembered that nail polishes (in the long term) can weaken the nail structure, predisposing to a greater risk of fragility and onychomycosis: for this reason it is important to let the nails breathe and leave them “natural” every now and again. «The application of the gel polish then provides for the scraping of part of the nail, if it is not done correctly it can facilitate the onset of mycosis – recalls Costanzo -. All types of nail polish, then, when removed can damage the nail even if only temporarily. You have to use CE certified products and obviously pay great attention to hygiene».

Watch out for these symptoms What are the alarm bells not to be overlooked? “There brittleness, deformation and thickening of the nailsbut above all the appearance of longitudinal striae you hate brownish tint spotsare symptoms that should always be evaluated by a dermatologist to understand the reasons – he concludes Francesco Cusano, director of Dermatology at the San Pio Hospital – “Gaetano Rummo” Hospital in Benevento – replies Francesco Cusano, president of the Italian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Hospitals (Adoi) -. Subungual skin tumors are very rare and can appear as linear and longitudinal black stripes, but more generally, changes in the shape, color and consistency of the nails can be the signal of various types of disorders such as food shortages, trauma, systemic pathologies, as well as infections or skin diseases’. See also Aids, Confalone: ​​"Gilead's goal is to arrive at a real cure"