Before going off on a tangent, let’s immediately clarify that it is an intuition, a rumor born from a very valid hypothesis, but still valid: Fortnite could host the characters of the again Marvel in one of its seasons.

The screen in question, which you can see below, shows folders of Stark Industries, and immediately the user @SentinelCentral highlighted how, even if it’s circumstantial evidence, it could actually pave the way for a new Marvel Battle Pass.

With the #Fortnite v25.20 update, some Stark Industries files could be found near Creaky Compound. Before anyone gets their hopes up, this could just be a reused asset. Then again, why would it reappear many years after CH2S4? 🤔 (Thanks to @OE_Zesty for letting me know) pic.twitter.com/zgPjS74h9P — FN News 🌴 (@SentinelCentral) July 26, 2023

Indeed over time many characters have arrived from the Marvelbut the best ones had come out during that Pass, and maybe opening someone’s door to give it to new players could be a good move.

Furthermore, many characters have become more famous in recent years – also thanks to the work of mcu – and this could turn into a new opportunity for Fortnite to take back these skins.

We remind you that in the meantime, on Fortnite, we are sure that the skins of will arrive terminators, Futurama and the aforementioned Jujutsu Kaisen.