Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he will return to the country on Thursday, March 30. This is the first time he will be in his country as former president after three months in the United States.

However, the ex-president has several open fronts before the courts and is currently in the middle of a scandal over the jewels he received from Saudi Arabia and returned on Friday by order of a court, which complicates his judicial situation.

How was Bolsonaro’s return to Brazil announced?

The former president settled in the United States at the end of December, shortly before Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took over as head of the presidency on January 1 after winning the October elections in a close second round.

His return to the country was speculated for a long time. A month ago, at a Republican event, the former president had said that he felt that his mission was not over and on other occasions he had announced that he could return to the country in March.

“At this moment I thank God for my second life and also him for the mission of being President of the Republic for one term, but I feel, deep down, that this mission has not yet finished,” he said at the Republican convention. from the beginning of March.

Bolsonaro, 67, has been in the US since December 30.

Finally, His return was confirmed last Thursday when the former president announced it on a television channel. “I am going to work in the Liberal Party (…) tour Brazil and do politics,” Bolsonaro told the Record TV in Florida in an interview.

His Liberal Party (PL) also confirmed the information on social media on Friday by posting that Bolsonaro will disembark in Brasilia on the 30th at 7:30 local time (10:30 GMT).

Why is your landscape complex?

The local media speak of a tough legal situation upon his return as The ex-president faces five investigations in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), subject to prison terms.

In this regard, an analysis by the Brazilian newspaper O Globo mentions that “the main fear (of his family and his party) is that the retired captain will be summoned or taken to testify in the Federal Police as soon as he sets foot in Brasilia.”

Four of the investigations against Bolsonaro were opened during his presidency (2019-2022), while in the latter he is investigated as the alleged instigator of the assault on the three powers by his followers on January 8 in Brasilia.

In one of the cases, Bolsonaro was accused by his former Justice Minister Sergio Moro of interfering with the police to protect relatives suspected of corruption.

He is also being investigated for spreading misinformation about the electronic ballot box electoral system.

The other two investigations are for having leaked confidential information from a police investigation into a cyber attack on the electoral court and for statements about the covid-19 pandemic, when he associated the vaccine with an alleged risk of contracting HIV.

Upon leaving the presidency and losing his privileged jurisdiction, a dozen investigation requests received by the STF also began to be referred at first instance.

Among them, He is accused of “subversion of order” for his participation in acts with anti-democratic slogans on September 7, 2021, when he attacked supreme court justices and said he would only leave the presidency “in jail, dead or with a victory.”

In the “very unlikely” event that he was finally sentenced and sentenced to the maximum for those crimes, the former president would face almost 40 years in prison, according to Carla Junqueira, lawyer and doctor of law from the University of Sao Paulo.

But can it be stopped on arrival?

Bolsonaro has already recognized the legal risks he will face once he sets foot on Brazilian soil. “A jail warrant can come out of the blue,” he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Feb. 14.

Nevertheless, under Brazilian law, a detainee can only be detained once all appeals have been exhausted, or if a judge considers, during the investigations, that his freedom compromises the process.

The first hypothesis is unlikely in the short term, given the usual times of justice.

But the second has a recent precedent: in 2019, former President Michel Temer (2016-2018) was captured less than four months after leaving office for allegedly diverting money, but a court reversed the first instance decision after four days.

Nevertheless, O Globo assures that advisers to the former president believe that at the moment there are no intentions on the part of the Brazilian authorities to arrest Bolsonaro. Above all because of the possibility that his capture “could further upset the national scene and even benefit Bolsonaro.”

Can you be ineligible?

The truth is that the former president is at risk of being declared “ineligible” due to the 16 cases being processed in the Superior Electoral Tribunal.

If convicted, he could be banned from contesting elections for eight years, leaving him out of the 2026 presidential election.

Two actions are for verbal attacks on the electoral process and electronic ballot boxes, while others denounce the use of public machinery for their own benefit during the October presidential elections, when he was defeated by the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The most advanced investigation, which threatens his future in politics according to the Brazilian press, is related to a meeting that Bolsonaro held with ambassadors on July 18, 2022 in Brasilia.

That day, he showed a Power Point presentation with misinformation about electronic ballot boxes. Justice analyzes whether there was abuse of political power and improper use of the media.



And the scandal of the jewels of Saudi Arabia?

Another scandal that Bolsonaro is facing is the one revealed by the newspaper Estadao and investigated by the Federal Police for several sets of jewels donated by Saudi Arabia, some of which entered Brazil irregularly.

The complaints include a package from the luxury Swiss brand Chopard worth an estimated $75,000, which Bolsonaro returned last week by court order; and a matching diamond necklace and earring set for his wife Michelle.

This set, valued by the press at 3.2 million dollars, was seized by customs when a ministerial delegation tried to bring them into Brazil in 2021.

Estadao affirmed this Tuesday that Bolsonaro would have received a third set of jewelry with a value of more than USD 100,000, which includes a white gold and diamond Rolex, during a trip to Saudi Arabia in 2019.

According to the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, the case can set up a crime of embezzlement (appropriation of public property) or tax, for the entry of private goods without the proper declaration and payment of taxes.

What will be the political impact of his return?

While Bolsonaro’s judicial future is being defined, what is clear is that his arrival promises to move the political waters in Brazil.

According to an analysis by O Globo, Bolsonaro will arrive “looking for spaces to counterpoint Lula” and promises to strongly oppose the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a country where former presidents have generally quietly withdrawn.

“Bolsonaro was fueled by anti-PT sentiment and hit by his irrational and erratic aggressiveness. Returning, he wants to lead the right wing that he took out of the closet, mobilized and ended up destroying,” says the analysis by journalist Elio Gaspari in O Globo.

In the words of Gaspari, Bolsonaro’s return augurs a debate charged with “irrational polarizations.”

For now, it is known that Bolsonaro will land this Thursday at the international airport of Brasilia. The security plan imposed by the Federal Police, according to O Globo, establishes that the former president will leave by an alternate route, avoiding blockades at the airport, and that he will not have contact with people.

He is not expected to make a statement to his followers, but instead the car in which he is traveling will take him directly to a house that he rented, according to O Globo, in a condominium in Jardim Botânico.

However, some of his allies believe that his followers might gather upon his arrival and follow him to the house where he will be staying.

