When seeking permanent residence you must meet a series of requirements for the procedure to be approved. The circumstances are different according to each situation, there are those who seek it through a family member, others have the right after the time they have spent in the United States. However, few know that One of the reasons why the green card could be revoked is related to tax filing.

When you get The green card or green card has the right to stay and work in the United States legally. But you also acquire a series of obligations that must be met if you want to maintain the benefit, among them, filing taxes in a timely manner, otherwise you could run the risk of losing your immigration status.

The Guide for New Immigrants of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) points out that Permanent residents are required to file their annual tax return federal. They must declare their income to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), as well as to the state, municipal or local tax department, as the case may be.

The presentation of tax returns on time and with the necessary characteristics is an obligation assumed by people who have a green card as part of the rlegal responsibilities that they acquire in the North American country.

In addition to presenting truthful information in a timely manner, close attention must also be paid to the way in which the documents are filled out, since, according to Uscis, the fact of Identifying yourself as a nonimmigrant in tax procedures can mean losing permanent residency. It is because of that Once you have the Green Card, you must update your immigration status at the collection offices. to carry out the process in accordance with the regulations.

It should be noted that the taxes that have to be declared if you have a green card They are: those that are generated by income; That is, for the money earned, they are applied to salaries, fees, tips, and sales of goods; social security and Medicare taxes, which are contributions to the health system that benefits retirees, the disabled, people over 65 years of age, among others; sales taxes that apply to certain items purchased to fund local services; property taxes that serve to finance public services.

Residents must also file their tax returns. See also The geneticist explained the similarity of the fingers of Charles III with sausages

The USCIS adds that when it comes to a person with permanent residence who is married to a US citizen, they must file a joint tax return, which will also serve to ensure that it is a real union.

3 reasons why a Green Card can be revoked

The Uscis points out that, in addition to an incorrect tax declaration or failure to comply with this procedure, there are other reasons why a Green Card could be revoked, between them: