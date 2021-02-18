The Health Minister, Patricia Gómez has asked for a national review of the de-escalation measures to help maintain a low incidence of coronavirus infection.

“When it comes to lowering cases, they are not homogeneous throughout Spain, what happens in other Communities also affects us, “she said.

The State Health Minister, Carolina Darias, has asked the Autonomous Communities to maintain the current restrictions and be prudent during the de-escalation process.

“It is absolutely necessary to de-escalate very carefully,” she said. “We saw what happened with other waves and we have to learn from that, because when we relax the measures it’s very easy for us to activate another wave, be responsible. “

Minister Gomez confirmed that the accumulated incidence rate in the Balearic Islands is 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days and 167 in the last 14 days.

“If things continue like this we could reach an IA14 of 120 next week, which the Balearic Islands hasn’t had since October,” she said. “In larger Municipalities like Palma, Inca and Manacor the descent is slowing down, so we must continue with great caution and focus on de-escalation measures. ”

The Balearic Islands has the second lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 after the Canary Islands, but given that a fourth wave could be triggered by mutations and different strains of the virus, the Government wants to maintain similar or tougher restrictions in Mallorca than in other Communities with a higher transmission rate.

Madrid has an accumulated incidence rate of 529 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. Hotel capacity in the capital is limited to 50% and 75% on terraces, with a maximum of 6 people per table and home visits are banned unless caring for third parties.