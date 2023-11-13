Something that has been noticed in recent years is that certain television series belonging to specific brands can end up on any streaming platform, as long as the necessary transmission rights are paid. That is the case of batman of the 90s, which although it belongs to Warner and therefore to HBO Maxis also available in Netflix. With that in mind, people have wondered if productions of disney They could also receive that treatment.

In new statements, the CEO of the mouse company, Bob Igerhas mentioned that in the past they have had collaborations with Netflixwith certain franchises that cannot be considered the main ones, and the clearest proof is that of Miraculous Lady Bug, which they own but still license the red company. However, that does not mean that important brands in their catalog are going to end up there, after all they need exclusivity.

Here is what he mentioned to the businessmen who invest in the company:

In fact, we have licensed content to Netflix in the past and will continue to do so. We’ve talked about several opportunities, but don’t expect us to share our core brands with them. They give us an advantage since Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars are doing very well on our own platform.

That means that they will continue to share with other platforms what they see fit for the monetary issue, but large franchises like Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Animation Studios products they will no longer make their way to more streaming sites. Let us remember that when they did not yet have their own site they did put their films to the highest bidder, remembering, at the time avengers infinity war came to Amazon Prime Videoas well as Toy Story 4

At the moment the company is not having its best moment, since certain films have not generated what was expected, but they hope that with a new plan profits will stabilize and remain the largest entertainment provider in the world.

Via: deadline

Editor’s note: It was evident that once they had their own platform there would be no going back in terms of exclusivity. So, although The Mandalorian is going to Blu Ray discs, it does not mean that it will also reach the competition to remove exclusivity.