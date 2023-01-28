According to the latest rumors, the release date of Diablo 4 could be in doubt. Diablo 4 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and is expected to be released more than ten years after the release of Diablo 3.

However, the release of the aforementioned title may be partly related to the acquisition process of Activision-Blizzard from Microsoft. A few weeks ago the FTC’s antitrust sued the Redmond house with the aim of block this acquisition.

Furthermore, in the last few hours, a user of ResetEra named Horns started sharing some information that could further question the release date of Diablo 4.

Initially, Horns revealed that Starfield And Redfall they would not yet be in optimal condition to be releasedhowever the latter is found in better conditions. Furthermore, always Horns has revealed that Diablo 4 it would be in bad shape regarding the development and, therefore, the release date set at June 6, 2023 would have been questioned by the development team and Activision-Blizzard.

Officially the release date of the title is still set for June 6 this year, but the costsand may change in the coming weeks.

Obviously what I’ve read so far it is the result of speculation without concrete evidence. That being the case, until official confirmation arrives, we invite you to take this information with a grain of salt.

In any case, given the difficulties related to the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, possible decisions related to the fate of Diablo 4 must be taken from Activision itself.