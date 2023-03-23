Home page politics

From: Johanna Soll

Ron DeSantis does not want to interfere with a possible Trump indictment. However, if Trump does not surrender voluntarily, he would have to arrange for him to be extradited.

Tallahassee – Former US President donald trump and Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis are political rivals within the republican. Trump is already clear that he wants to be president again, DeSantis has not yet declared his candidacy. Should Trump, as he himself suspects, soon be indicted in New York City, the following scenario could play out: If Trump does not voluntarily go to New York, DeSantis would have to extradite him from Florida to New York.

The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, investigating Trump for violating campaign finance laws. It is about the hush money payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, who received $ 130,000 (around 120,500 euros) from Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Trump had refunded the money to Cohen and claimed he was unaware of the hush money payment. He also denies having an affair with Daniels.

Ron DeSantis, Republican governor of the US state of Florida and possible presidential candidate © Brian Cahn / Imago

When asked about a possible indictment of Trump, said DeSantis: “We do not interfere in any way.” He also defamed prosecutor Bragg and called his investigations “politically motivated” and a “political spectacle”. For DeSantis, a possible indictment of Trump is a political balancing act, because Trump is currently in many polls well ahead of DeSantis. The latter could slip even further if he appears to support the possible indictment, or does not do enough about it.

DeSantis would be powerless in an extradition request against Trump

Trump’s legal team has already announced that the ex-president, who currently resides in Florida, will surrender voluntarily if indicted in New York. But DeSantis would be powerless against an arrest warrant that would be issued if Trump refused to appear in New York for the indictment. Under the US Constitution’s extradition clause, each state must extradite to another state any fugitive from justice in cases of “treason, felony, or other criminal activity.”

The Supreme Court ruled in the landmark Puerto Rico v. Branstad ruled in 1987 that state governors have no discretion to deny an extradition request and that federal courts can enforce extradition of fugitives if necessary. Florida has a criminal extradition statute that requires the governor to “a person who has fled justice” arrested and extradited to the state concerned.

Ron DeSantis holds a doctorate in law and has previously worked as a prosecutor and military criminal defense attorney. He should be aware of the legal situation and the fact that as governor he could not do anything about an extradition request from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office against Trump. However, a corresponding application would only be issued anyway if Trump did not voluntarily appear in New York in the event of an indictment.