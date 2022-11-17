After being officially announced yesterday as the new coach of Tigres, Diego Cocca offered his first press conference, now as the new leader of the feline project in Liga MX.
“It is a step in my career and he took it as a very big challenge, we have a lot to play for, play, many tournaments and hopes, I am happy. We want people to be excited about the team, to see themselves represented with the team and come to support us”, he mentioned.
“I am proud and looking forward to starting to work with this team that has many hierarchies, players like Nahuel Guzman, Guido Pizarro, GignacIt challenges me a lot and I have no doubt that it will be an important step in my career, I am looking forward to it and I am happy,” he said.
“You have to go in and work, the issue of age does not worry me so much, but the yields, if the player performs I don’t care much about agebut rather that it performs in what the team needs to participate in, in what participates and works, it is welcome.”
Given these statements, I do not rule out the incorporation of a feline legend as part of his coaching staff and that is that before his arrival at the U of Nuevo León was confirmed, his compatriot Damian Alvarez He uploaded an image to his twitter account that suggests that the feline entity could be integrated again.
To which the Argentine coach mentioned the following when asked about the ‘Dwarf’:
“We have not talked about the matter of Damián Álvarez, I am open and we will discuss it with Mauricio and Antonio.”
These statements left the door open to a possible return of one of the last feline legends in recent years.
