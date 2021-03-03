Xbox Game Pass users are enjoying many more games as they welcome a host of incredible and accessible titles throughout the months. But unfortunately, there is always a negative part, since over the months most games are forced to leave the Microsoft service. Renowned games take a long time to go away than usual, but sometimes unexpected things happen like The Witcher 3 output from the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

In the past, other games such as Grand Theft Auto V or Red Dead Redemption 2 could be enjoyed in Game Pass for a limited time, but you already know that apart from the First Party titles, the rest of them are only accessible for one season. Although, now it has been the turn of the famous sorcerer Geralt of Rivia, which we will be able to for the last time in these next 15 days.

Why You Should Play The Witcher 3 Before I Leave Xbox Game Pass

Could Cyberpunk 2077 replace The Witcher 3 on Xbox Game Pass?

The near The Witcher 3 patch for Xbox Series X could have been the reason why it would have left the Xbox Game Pass catalog. If so, this would have been a smart move by CD Projekt RED to sell more copies in the future. Although we remind you that everyone who has the game on Xbox One will receive the next-gen patch for free. But now we ask ourselves,could supply Cyberpunk 2077 to The witcher 3 on Xbox Game Pass?

In the last few hours, speculation has led many users to believe that Cyberpunk 2077 could come to Xbox Game Pass for a short time, something that would not be so far-fetched. That Cyberpunk 2077 can join Xbox Game Pass would be a perfect form of claim for all those who have not yet had the possibility to enjoy this incredible futuristic adventure through Night City. In addition, you could always leave the catalog days before receiving the next-gen patch, which would undoubtedly cause a considerable increase in the number of sales.

Even after all problems you have suffered since its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has been a great sales success, but unfortunately also many players have had to resort to the return of the game for its poor performance on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Now, with the arrival of the next big update, the departure of The Witcher 3 could be an incredible opportunity for Cyberpunk 2077 to land on Game Pass for a limited time, thus being an exceptional form of apology to the fans most affected by all the problems caused.