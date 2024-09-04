Carlos Salcedo had the potential to be one of the best players in Liga MX in his position and to have a starting spot on the Mexican National Team. However, the ‘Titan’ has been characterized by his poor decision making and is currently not even a shadow of what he could have been.
The defender is currently 30 years old and is in his second stage with FC Juárez. Salcedo joined the Bravos in the Apertura 2024 after asking Cruz Azul’s board for his departure due to a personal problem.
Despite having only been back in Juárez for a month, the Mexican defender surprised everyone with a series of posts on his social media in which he hinted that his dream is to return to the Máquina Celeste in the future.
When an Instagram user asked Salcedo if he had dreams of playing in another World Cup, the defender said: “Yes, and I think that after the World Cup I would retire and it would be a perfect last dance.”
Another user asked him if he would return to the La Noria team. This is what ‘Titan’ Salcedo answered:
“I hope to be able to return in the future, let’s let everything flow”
– Carlos Salcedo
In another story, the defender thanked Cruz Azul fans for the support they have given him.
“Thanks to all the fans for the love”
– Carlos Salcedo
In his farewell to the club, Salcedo dedicated an emotional message to the Máquina Celeste and ended his message with a “see you soon.”
#Cruz #Azul #return #player #tournament
Leave a Reply