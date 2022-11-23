Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be at the center of the hurricane. After his controversial interview with
Piers Morgan in which he harshly attacked Manchester United and its coach, Erik Ten Hag, the club has decided to terminate his contract and Cristiano will not play with the red devils again.
Now, the big question is knowing what will happen to Cristiano’s future once the World Cup in Qatar is over. Cristiano made it clear that if he wins the World Cup, he would retire despite the fact that he intends to continue playing until he is 40 years old. The Portuguese also commented a few weeks ago that his goal was to reach Euro 2024 with Portugal, so to get there he would have to continue playing at the highest level to be able to get in tune.
“It’s hard to say right now, it’s because, us, my mood right now is the World Cup. It’s probably my last World Cup, of course, my fifth World Cup. I don’t know what will happen after the World Cup, but as I told you before and I’ll say it again, the fans will always be in my heart. And I hope they’ll be by my side, even if I come back, or if I don’t come back, or if I stay or whatever. No one is perfect. Episodes in life that we all have is part of human beings, it’s part of me to be a human being and a father as well. I will always make mistakes. But I don’t know, it’s hard to say right now what’s going to happen with the World Cup, because My attention is focused on the World Cup, on the Portugal team,” he said in an interview with Piers Morgan.
To this day, after terminating his contract with Manchester United, he is a free agent and can negotiate with any club in the world, but not all of them are capable of facing such a high record for a performance that a priori will be low. Right now the options that sound loudest are those of the United States or Saudi Arabia. Wherever it is, once the World Cup is over, the most influential man in the world will once again make people talk. Cristiano Ronaldo still has a lot of war left. Nor is it ruled out that a team like Chelsea would do something crazy for him, but a withdrawal after the World Cup seems an unlikely scenario.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #retire #World #Cup #Qatar #ends
Leave a Reply