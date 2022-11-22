The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United during the World Cup, so the Portuguese star will have to find a new club to continue his career in 2023.
So the question immediately arose of where the top scorer in the history of football will go, ronaldo37 years old surely already has working jorge mendes to look for a new club for him and, of course, speculation has resurfaced about a possible arrival at Paris-Saint Germain to play alongside Lionel Messi.
It should be remembered that, according to different sources, including ESPNlast summer the Portuguese’s agent discussed the possibility of placing Christian in Paris with the team president, Nasser Al-Khelaifiand with the new football director of the club, Luis Campos.
However, the Parisian managers agreed that it was not appropriate to sign him due to the overcrowding of super stars. In addition, the team would no longer have space in its wage bill to accommodate the token of ronaldothis after the multi-million dollar renewal of the contract with kylian mbappe a few months ago.
Likewise, from the sporting point of view, it is also evaluated that he would not fit in the team, since for Christopher Galtierin itself it was difficult to find a system so that Neymar, Lionel Messi Y kylian mbappe play together. For these reasons, the possible arrival of Christian to Ligue 1 seems far away and the most likely thing is that there will be no chance to see Messi Y ronaldo being partners in the same club.
