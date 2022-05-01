Real Madrid fans showed their love for Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo after he announced on April 18 that one of the two children he was expecting with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, had died.

In the seventh minute of the match against Español, after the usual memory of Juanito, a legend who died in 1992 after a traffic accident, the name of

Cristiano from the stands of the Madridista stadium.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz revealed the future plans he has with Liverpool)

The roads lead to Paris

A gesture of affection to the one who was a Real Madrid player for nine seasons, in which he became the top scorer in the club’s history thanks to his 451 goals.

The 36-year-old striker is the father of Cristiano Junior and the twins Eva and Mateo, and, with Georgina Rodríguez, 27, he had Alana Martina.

Well, in Europe the rumor is growing that the Portuguese would not continue at Manchester United, that his days there in that team are numbered.

And, as always, people speculate and say that he could come to PSG and play with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

“Cristiano has one more year on his contract (in Manchester), but I think it’s important to find out if he wants to stay or not,” said United manager Devils Ralf Rangnick.

The English newspaper Mirror warned that the negotiations with PSG, which began last year, have been reactivated.

Paul Merson, a former player, said that Messi and Ronaldo could meet at PSG, although it is a subject that is rarely talked about, but it sounds like it.

It may interest you: (Colombian League: these are the deadly sins that affect its quality)

Sports