For those who don’t notice, over the years the physical format has gradually disappeared, and this began to be seen in the last generation of the video game industry, since with discsand PS4, Xbox One and Wii U There were no longer instruction manuals, even games were released with a code on the box. And now that we have Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/Sthings don’t seem to be getting any better, quite the opposite.

During a recent business meeting, Capcom was asked if they will continue with the traditional distribution business, and it was revealed that 90% of people buy their productions digitally, something that when you put it on the scales, you can see a big difference. However, fans can take a break, since the company plans to continue with this type of distribution of its games.

Here is what is mentioned:

Since a significant number of end users demand physical games, we do not expect to eliminate physical products.

Yes ok Capcom While all of its major titles are being released in physical and digital formats, the company has released some smaller titles in digital only. This month, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess It was released as a digital-only title, which raised eyebrows as many people thought it was a AAA title. This makes people think that while they won’t be eliminated, it seems that they will be given less importance.

The clearest example that they will no longer have as much priority with these games is the release of the remaster of Dead Rising, Well, it will first be released digitally and months later in disc format.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: We’re lucky that the company still wants to put games on discs. But I bet it won’t be the same in two more generations.