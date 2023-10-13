Home page politics

From: Markus Bickel

Split

The emergency government of Netanyahu and opposition leader Gantz is supposed to combine all forces in the war against Hamas.

Israel is entering the second week of the war led by a unity government. Four days after Hamas’s terrorist attack on dozens of communities and kibbutzim east of the Gaza Strip with more than 1,200 deaths, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu included his former defense minister Benny Gantz in the so-called war cabinet. The five-member emergency government will not pass any laws or decisions unrelated to the conflict as long as fighting continues, Gantz said on Wednesday.

In addition to Gantz and Netanyahu, the body, which was constituted within the framework of the Ministerial Committee for National Security, includes three other members, including two as observers:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud)

Opposition leader Benny Gantz (Blue and White)

Defense Minister Joav Galant (Likud)

the Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Demer (Likud/Observer)

the former Chief of General Staff Gadi Eizenkot (Blau-Weiß/Observer)

Gantz was Minister of Defense from May 2020 to December 2022. Towards the end of the second intifada, he was transferred to Washington as a military attaché, where he remained from 2005 to 2009. From 2011 to 2015 he was Chief of the General Staff; In 2014 he led the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The 64-year-old’s inclusion in the cabinet means a weakening of the right-wing extremist forces in Netanyahu’s government: Both the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich are religious settlers who have been on a one-year basis since the Netanyahu coalition took office at the end of 2022 concentration of military forces in the West Bank.

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with the Security.Table Professional Briefing before – first published it Security.Table on October 13, 2023. Receive 30 days free access for further exclusive information from the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the crucial thing for those making decisions in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

The risk of rescuing hostages prevents the military from going on the offensive

Sending troops into a densely built-up urban area is not an easy decision, even as Netanyahu vows “tremendous revenge” for the Hamas attack. Giora Eiland, former head of Israel’s National Security Council, says the Gaza airstrikes “seem very similar to previous Israeli operations” – but these tactics have not neutralized Hamas in the past.

A ground offensive could more effectively eliminate Hamas fighters and destroy the chain of command, Eiland said, but added: “The government is still hesitant to take such an initiative because it could bring many, many more Israeli casualties.” Israel lost nine soldiers during the 2008 invasion. In 2014, the number of soldiers killed rose to 66.

Infantry deployment in densely populated urban areas could also be problematic under international law. The fact that around 150 Israeli, as well as US and other foreign citizens, are in the hands of Hamas and Islamic Jihad makes a ground invasion a risk for the military leadership around Defense Minister Galant, Netanyahu and Gantz.

Hero stories and concern for the hostages

At the end of the first week of the war, there is still uncertainty as to whether all the Palestinian fighters who entered Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip have actually been caught. At dawn on October 7th, more than 2,000 attacked the residents of dozens of kibbutzim and communities – on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah at the end of the Feast of Tabernacles.

More than 1,200 Israelis fell victim to the horror of that Shabbat morning. In some kibbutzim and communities it took more than eight hours for the army to arrive. Hero stories like that of Inbal Lieberman, the head of security at Kibbutz Nir Am, are doing the rounds. The IDF is now securing the area again.

But not all of the tunnel exits that Hamas used for its armed breakout from the Gaza Strip could be discovered. It cut paths in thirty places in the sixty-kilometer-long barrier system. In a complex military operation, it used drones equipped with a small amount of explosives to knock out the Israeli military’s command communications in minutes around the area, which has been sealed off from the outside world since 2007.

Hamas emulates Hezbollah in 2006

The last time Hezbollah carried out such a military coup was in 2006. With the attack on an IDF border patrol, it triggered the Second Lebanon War – negotiations until the return of the IDF soldiers Eldad Regev and Ehud Goldwasser, who were killed by Hezbollah in the attack, lasted until 2008.

The fighting in the new Gaza war, which began at Simkhat Tora with the largest massacre of Jews since 1945, is likely to last well into November. The violence cannot surprise anyone: since 2020, when Gantz and Netanyahu last ruled together, the number of deaths in Israel and the occupied territories has risen steadily. The war with Hamas in May 2021 was overshadowed by Jewish-Palestinian riots in mixed-population Israeli cities such as Haifa, Jaffa, Acre and Nazareth.

In 2023 alone, more than 140 people were killed in Israel’s predominantly Arab communities, and 117 in all of 2022. The epidemic of violence is spreading from the periphery to the center of the country – especially from the Jewish settlements in the West Bank. The United Nations has counted more deaths there in 2022 than in the final days of the Second Intifada in 2005, and the trend is rising.

The extent of the violence surrounding Friday prayers this afternoon in Jerusalem, Jenin, Nablus and Hebron will provide a measure of whether Hamas’ armed outbreak last Shabbat morning remains an isolated event – or whether it becomes a Third Intifada with a second front on Syria and Lebanon expands.