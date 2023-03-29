After a draw against South Korea and a win against Japan, The players of the Colombian national team return to their cities to rejoin their regular teams. However, they continue to prepare for the next date of friendlies and the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The team’s passage through Asia left good results and continues to consolidate the team in the era of Néstor Lorenzo, who has led the team in the last six games, leaving four wins and two draws as a result.

But the issue of choosing Bogotá as the official headquarters of the Colombian team is still under debate and in factÁlvaro González, president of Difutbol, ​​referred to the case in dialogue with Antena 2.



According to Gonzalezthe idea has not yet been ruled out and there is the possibility of changing the Barranquilla stadium and choosing El Campín de Bogotá as the new headquarters of the tricolor. But what does the decision depend on?

It is said that there are a series of specifications and requirements that must be requested by the coaching staff for the optimal functioning of the team and, If one of the requests made by Lorenzo is to establish Bogotá as the official headquarters, Difutbol has no problem doing so.



“We cannot ignore the warmth that Bogotá had with the Under 20 Championship, we have a record in CONMEBOL that can hardly be matched. There is still no official request nor has it been analyzed, but what the coaching staff tells us plays a very important role in this. If they explain to us the reasons for a change, it could be analyzed”Gonzalez commented.

Likewise, he said that the players already feel comfortable playing in the Metropolitano de Barranquilla and they consider this stadium as a home; In addition to having the capacity to accommodate more visitors who attend the matches.

“There are 15,000 seats less if we take the National Team to Bogotá. This can weigh, but we care what the coaching staff says to get the games aheadsaid the director.

The team said goodbye to some 30,000 fans who went to the El Campín stadium.

The Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium hosted the South American sub 20 championship and sold out the box office in the matches of the final phases.

For now, it is expected that the team will continue to consolidate for the following friendlies that could be against Germany, Poland and Serbia in June.

The first date of qualifiers for the world cup 2026 It will be in September and Colombia’s first commitments will be against Venezuela and Chile.



JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS

