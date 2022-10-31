The substitute mayor Edgar Gonzalez definitely wants to mark a before and after in the municipal administration 2021-2023, and it is that for five days since he assumed the responsibility that the State Congress gave him, he has been open to the media and in a very particular way towards the citizens. It is evident that González Zataráin wants to demonstrate that even though he was an official very close to former municipal leader Luis Guillermo Benítez, they were not from the same team. His main activities have been rapprochement with citizens in meetings in the rural area, speaking, listening to people, and especially committing to solve service and insecurity problems that can be presented in their communities.

In addition to presenting himself as a family man, since in different activities, such as yesterday’s, on his first work tour, he was accompanied by his wife, María Teresa Apodaca.

The officials of the Mazatlan City Council still cannot be calm, since the adjustments are expected to continue during the week. To begin with, today new officials could be appointed, whom the Cabildo must take protest. One of them must be the relief of the senior official, since as of Friday Mayor Édgar González announced that the members of the Municipal Procurement Committee would be fired. As the saying goes: “if you see your neighbor’s beards cut, put yours to soak”, especially for those officials who in the last year were not related to González’s performance while he was in charge as secretary of the City Council.

The marathon to collect signatures to prosecute former President Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres was not what the civil associations expected, since they barely approached a thousand signatures between the four points that they installed in the República, Benito Juárez and Flores Magón squares, and a side of the Mazatlan brand. But even so, they are going to fight for the political trial against the “Chemist”, today head of the Ministry of Tourism, for his performance at the head of the City Council, especially for the purchase contracts without bidding, such as the lighting fixtures the Azteca Lighting company.

With a total freshness, inaugurating fairs and holding meetings with shipping companies, the newly appointed Secretary of Tourism, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, is observed. Apparently, since Governor Rubén Rocha granted the appointment to the former mayor of Mazatlán, he has gained new energy. Who would have thought a week ago that the official, who spent three days without appearing at public events or in his Presidency office, would now be smiling and happily enjoying a tasty Concordia scraping, where he went to inaugurate the second Scraping Fair 2022.

The timings are perfect, and everything seems to indicate that the poker play has settled for the ex-municipe. The security that he manifests in public indicates that the fear he had of being sanctioned by the authorities has already vanished.