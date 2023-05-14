Could a protein carried by bats help fight human aging and inflammatory diseases? That’s the question a team of scientists from Singapore and China has set about identifying a modified version of a protein called “bat ASC2”which suppresses the inflammatory response in bats and seems to explain their incredible resilience.

Bats have an exceptionally long life expectancy.a For small mammals, some live up to 40 years, and can live with normally lethal viruses without ill effects.

The study was published Thursday in the journal Cell and has generated a lot of interest in eThe therapeutic potential that this protein may have in the fight against inflammatory diseases such as covid-19, heart disease and arthritis.

The research was led by Dr. Linfa Wang, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at Duke-NUS Medical School and a scientist who, in 2005, helped establish that bats were the natural reservoir of Sars viruses.

Asked if the ASC2 bat might have the answer to longevity and reduced virus mortality in humans, he told the Telegraph: “Yes. It may not be the only factor, since biology is never as simple as a molecule or a pathway. But more likely, the overall reduction in inflammation plays a role in healthy aging in bats.”

Results obtained in experiments with laboratory mice have shown that the mortality rate from a lethal influenza virus was reduced from 100% to 50% among those with the ASC2 adaptation. The protein also “substantially inhibited” the Zika virus in the mouse-bats.

The article looks at the evolution of ASC2, which is carried by both humans and bats, and suggests that it has become more powerful in bats because they fly.

This puts their bodies under enormous physiological stress and the theory is that bats have evolved a way of suppressing their inflammatory immune response to cope.

The research could eventually lead to human drugs that “mimic ASC2” and could be used to treat a variety of viruses that trigger an inflammatory response. “We have filed patents based on this work and are exploring commercial drug discovery partnerships,” said Professor Wang. “We hope to develop a new class of anti-inflammatory drugs for human diseases caused by the inflammasome.”

Professor Stuart Neil, professor of virology at King’s College London University, who was not involved in the study, said the research was “very interesting”.

“It’s really exciting that we can learn from bat biology this could have important implications for human aging and disease-related inflammation. It would be interesting to see if other species that have high expression of ASC2 also have mechanisms to suppress its inflammatory response,” he added.

The researchers hope that the results of their study will inspire other scientists to continue investigating the relationship between aging, inflammation, and transporter proteins.