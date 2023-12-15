Many massive-scale video games were released this year, one of them was none other than Baldur's Gate 3, the one that won many awards during The Game Awards, clearly including game of the year, community game, RPG and some others that were well deserved. This massive success has made players demand its appearance on payment platforms such as the popular Xbox Game Pass, and the great heads of Larian Studios They have responded to this a couple of times.

It is a fact that the role-playing video game has already arrived on consoles. Microsoft as Xbox Series X/Sbut like many other highly popular titles, that does not mean that they will automatically land on the service, we already saw that this year with Resident Evil 4, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6 , among others. That makes the creators think that sales may be lost by offering the title in this format, so the answer is no, there is no way for it to reach the service.

Here is the response from the founder of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke:

Oh, we always said from the beginning, it wasn't going to be on Game Pass, it wasn't going to be on Game Pass. We played a great game, so I think we should pay a fair price for that, and I think that's okay. We don't charge you any micro-transactions, so you get what you pay for. From the beginning, it is a very meaty game. So I think it should be able to exist as is. This is what allows us to continue making other games.

With this in mind, players should be clear that if they want to try this title they will have to do so by paying the full price on the platform they want, and that type of vision is being taken by many other publishers except XboxGiven the Nintendo and sony They continue to release their titles individually. In fact, for that reason PlayStation left the development of The Last of Us Onlineso that they continue to offer complete experiences and not dedicate efforts to free to play things.

Remember that Baldur's Gate 3 Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: First they must let the game age for a year, then it will be time for them to move it to this type of platform in case sales stop. There are still players to try this experience, so they are waiting for them to do so imminently.