Baldur's Gate 3 is preparing to overturn the world of TV series as it did with video games? A new rumor reports that Netflix is thinking of the Larian franchise for the next live-action film inspired by the world of video games.

With the overwhelming success of the Castlevania and Cyberpunk anime series (as well as the highly acclaimed live-action The Witcher), it seems that Netflix is ​​looking for new gaming worlds to tell.

Giant Freakin Robot reports that Baldur's Gate could be the main suspect for this “passing of the baton”. The game of the year 2023 enjoys great success and, certainly, a live-action series would only increase the popularity of the franchise.

The source reports that working on this important project would be a team with some experience: the team that was responsible for Stranger Thingsone of the most successful Netflix series ever.

The success of The Last of Us live-action TV series is making many studies think again about the appeal that the videogame medium can also have on the small and big screen: as evidence of this, we cannot fail to point out the recently announced live-action of The Legend of Zelda.

We look forward to receiving official news regarding what, if it turns out to be authentic information, could be the next successful series inspired by the world of video games.