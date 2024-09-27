Imagine knowing that a gigantic asteroid, the size of a skyscraper, could hit Earth in a few years. It’s not the beginning of a science fiction movie, but one reality which scientists are closely monitoring. The asteroid Apophisnamed after the Egyptian god of chaos, has made headlines in recent years due to its trajectory very close to our planet. But what we know Really? And how much we owe worry?

Apophis: a real threat or just an exaggerated alarm?

Discovered in 2004, Apophis it was immediately cataloged as one of the asteroids potentially more dangerous for the Earth. It is a giant of over 340 meters in diameter, large enough to destroy entire cities if it ever impacts our planet. Fortunately, initial predictions indicated that Apophis it would pass very close to Earth in 2029, but without impact. Everything seemed under control, until new research raised some doubts.

A recent study published in The Planetary Science Journal it opened up new scenarios. There is talk of a very small chance that Apophis could deviate from its original trajectory if it were to hit another object in spacelike a small asteroid. This eventuality is extremely rare, but not impossible. An impact with a celestial body even of suns 11 feet could move Apophis onto a collision course with the Earth in 2029.

Should we worry?

There chance of an impact is Really low, less than one in a billion. However, just the fact that a small possibility exists is enough to give us pause. This is not an extinction threat, but an impact from Apophis could destroy a city and cause significant damage. Although it is unlikely to happen, the voltage will remain high until 2027when we will be able to better observe the asteroid and understand whether there have been changes in its trajectory.

Although the chances are slim to none, the idea that a asteroid can hit the Earth is not just a question of films. Scientists continue to constantly monitor Apophis and other celestial bodies to prevent any surprises. Our planet has already suffered impacts in the past, and even if humanity is more prepared than everwe must be aware that we cannot control everything that happens in space.

