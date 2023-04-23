For the past few decades, bright employees of just about every major car brand have racked their brains over the electrification of the auto industry. How on earth are we going to convince all petrol geeks to drive electric? Could an EV ever be more exciting than a combustion engine car?

That is exactly the question we put to four giants in the car world. We’re talking about John Hennessey, Gordan Murray, Christian von Koenigsegg and Mate Rimac. Do they need an introduction? Oh no? It’s very interesting to find out how V8-eager Hennessey boss and purist Gordon Murray react to EVs. You can guess Rimac’s opinion, by the way.

John Hennessey

In a straight line: yes. But with weight, battery technology and fast charging, a lot still needs to be done. You might make short work of everyone in a drag race, but on the Nordschleife it’s a different story.

Gordon Murray

At the moment the answer is still hard: an electric car cannot give you all those emotional things. To someone my age, or even into the 30s, 25s, it will never give you the emotional experience of a dynamic lightweight car, with all the noise and all the rest that such a thing can provide.

But there comes a time when the people of a certain age aren’t here anymore, and the people who are there can’t remember those things. Electric cars are becoming the norm. And the manufacturers will build sporty ones that still drive well, it’s just a matter of time. You can’t draw a line now and say, this is it. It will change.

Christian von Koenigsegg

I do not think that combustion engines will be replaced by electric ones. Imagine if you could drive on a fuel containing CO 2 negative, there would be no damage to the environment. In fact, driving more means more than just less CO 2 because you pay an environmental tax when you produce the fuel.

But that said, it will probably be another ten years before an electric car is lighter than a car with a combustion engine. Is it also more fun and emotional? We will see.

Mate Rimac

In the future, all normal cars will be electric, and exciting cars will be driving around that are electric, but the internal combustion engine will remain, for the enthusiasts. Future Bugattis will still have an internal combustion engine. You don’t want to hear a dieseling Golf on the street, you want it to be quiet. But hearing a V12 is something completely different, I hope it will be around for decades to come.

I think there is room for ‘regular’ and electric motors. Perhaps for the encouragement of everyone here, I don’t see any legislation yet prohibiting us from making internal combustion engine super or hypercars after 2035 – when it comes to small runs.