The options of the candidates for the Miss Peru They are diverse and some are within the Peruvian show business. This is the case of Alondra Garcia Mirowho has a good reputation with the leader of the event, Jessica Newton.

Alessia Rovegno’s reign will come to an end after Miss Universe, a contest that will bring together the most beautiful women from all over the planet. Subsequently, the organizers will look for another young woman to take the place of Miss Peru for 2023, so the presence of Alondra García Miró is not ruled out.

What did Jessica Newton say about Alondra García Miró?

During an interview with “América hoy”, Jessica Newton commented on the presence of various television figures such as Luciana Fuster, Flavia Laos and Jossmery Toledo. Among all of them, she highlighted her response to Alondra García Miró.

“I’m lovin ‘it. She is a very beautiful woman, I think she has a very beautiful face. She is a woman who constantly reinvents herself over time and yes, she is one of the women I would like to have in the contest ”, were the words of the organizer of Miss Peru.

Luciana Fuster sure of being Miss Peru 2023, says Newton

Along these lines, Jessica Newton also referred to Luciana Fuster, who has been repeatedly mentioned as the next candidate to take Alessia Rovegno’s crown next year.

“We always talk with Luciana. I think she is beautiful and I would love to see her on stage. Luciana approached me at the last Miss Peru and told me: ‘I’m the next one’. We are going to see if she has the courage to wear the crown,” she stated.