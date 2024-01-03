It seems like a joke but it's almost been 10 years since the most recent trilogy of Star Wars was released in theaters, which was not really to the taste of those who considered themselves fans of the star franchise, this despite the fact that great actors came to give life to new characters. One of the most beloved was undoubtedly Adam Driver, who played Ben Solo in a dark phase, or rather Kylo Ren, who was credited with the role of villain in the first filming.

This brings us to the announcement of New Jedi Order last year during Star Wars Celebrationsince there it was stated that Daisy Ridley (King Palpatine/Skywalker) will return to train new ones Padawan and thus a new Jedi order is forged; a rebirth after extinction in Return of the Sith. And this statement immediately made us think that all the actors will return to the saga, but it seems that Driver will not return, something that the actor himself commented recently.

Here what was commented:

They are doing things, but not with me. I'm done with the franchise and the character.

Something worth mentioning is the fact that in theory Kylo Ren is dead, which is why it is an indication that he cannot return, and he was precisely the pinnacle of the family that had been formed with Han Solo and Leia Skywalker. , since both also died in the movie universe. Fans even asked that the actor return in the form of flashbacks or with visions of the force as happens with several characters, but neither Lucasfilms Neither Driver are interested in returning.

Adam Driver He has received critical acclaim for his acting talent and has been nominated for and won several awards throughout his career. In addition to his success in acting, he has also been involved in philanthropic and social projects. For that same reason, participating in projects that are very commercial at this time would not make sense for his promotion in the film industry.

For now there are no dates for the premiere of New Jedi Order.

Via: Smartless

Editor's note: I definitely don't think you want to continue associating yourself with a product that already has stains on its history, since the newest trilogy is the least loved of all, even more despised than the prequels. We'll see if it's worth continuing with the Rey actress.