Tigres is one of the Liga MX teams that have been characterized by hiring “bombs” in the transfer markets. In recent years, the UANL group has brought elements such as André Pierre Gignac, Florian Thauvin, Nicolás López, Andy Delort, and Edu Vargas, among others. Facing the summer market, the cats would try to give a new coup of authority and bring a figure of European football.
Prior to the Clausura 2023, the feline board tried to convince Rafael Santos Borré, current Eintracht Frankfurt player, but in the end the negotiation could not come to fruition. According to some journalistic reports, for the Opening 2023, Tigres would look for another Colombian figure: Juan Cuadrado.
The legendary coffee winger is currently 34 years old and his contract with Juventus will come to an end on June 30, 2023. Everything indicates that La Vecchia Signora will not renew Cuadrado’s link, so he would be a free agent in the summer. In this context, the UANL team would make an interesting offer to get the services of the award-winning footballer.
The Monterrey team would have to compete with clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and other European leagues to hire Cuadrado. According to the most recent information, Tigres will let Luis Quiñones leave at the end of this season, so they need a player with an imbalance who can act on the right wing.
So far there is nothing official and this information should still be taken with a grain of salt. More information about this potential hire will emerge in the coming weeks.
#Juventus #footballer #reach #Tigres #Apertura
Leave a Reply