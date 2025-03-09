03/09/2025



Updated at 2:20 p.m.





An earthquake shook Lisbon on February 17, 4.7 on the Richter scaleaccording to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the atmosphere (IPMA). The tremor was felt in Vila Nova of Santo André, Lisbon and Portimão, as well as in the Spanish cities of Badajoz, Sevilla, Huelva and Isantilla. Only ten days later, another earthquake was recorded Magnitude 4.1, as reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN). On this occasion the epicenter was in The Sevillian town of Cazalla de la Sierra And he also let Huelva, Córdoba and Badajoz feel.

Experts explain to ‘Euronews’ that earthquakes are born from the crash or rubbing between the tectonic plates of the earth’s cortex. In the peninsula they are the Euroasy and African plaques that generate «tensions that accumulate in the failures Geological, those fragile cracks that, when breaking, release energy in the form of waves, “they indicate.

María Belén Benito Oterino, professor in the area of ​​continuous media mechanics and theory of structures of the Polytechnic University of Madrid, detailed to the European environment that «The more time passes since an earthquake has occurred in a fault, the more it is loading and the more possibilities the following is coming «.

And after Italy, Greece or Türkiye, such as more seismic European countries, They are Spain and Portugal. And that the areas of the south and southeast are the ones that have the most risks, it is something that also confirms Fernando Carrilho, of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the atmosphere (IPMA).









In that aspect, Oterino warns that “an area affects us southwest of Cabo de San Vicente, where the Lisbon earthquake of 1755 occurred. If you break again, it could reach 8.5 magnitude, affecting Huelva and Cádiz.” And he adds that “We have been without an earthquake of 6.5 for 140 years, such as Andalusia in 1884. We are in discount time”. And ‘Euronews’ specifies that the failures of the South and Catalonia could reach 7 intensity points, “with an energy almost 900 times greater than that of Lorca.” And Carrilho also does not rule out a “seismic crisis” in Portugal.

Map of seismicity in the Peninsula



Ign





Oterino already explained in an article of ‘The Conversation’ that The damage caused by an earthquake does not depend only on its magnitude, but of other factors such as the depth of the focus or hypocenter, the distance to the population and fundamentally, the vulnerability of the exposed structures.

And Spain and Portugal have seismic regulations, “our norm provides the expected accelerations, especially in Granada, Alicante, Torrevieja and the South,” says the professor. But it clarifies that in Spain it must be renewed, because it has not been reviewed for 22 years and could be better.

In addition, it affects that we should have municipal emergency plans that guarantee rapid and efficient action in case of earthquake. “Municipal plans are missing in Andalusia, Valencia, Murcia, Catalonia and Pyrenees,” he added in ‘The Conversation’. Previously, this expert already clarified that it is not about looking elsewhere or alarming, but also aware to prevent.