Although his participation in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament is not over yet, the Club América board of directors is already planning the next tournament. Santiago Baños and Héctor González Iñárritu are already thinking about the ups and downs of the team for the Apertura 2023. Everything indicates that elements like Roger Martínez, Jürgen Damm and Luis Fuentes could come out in the summer market, but which players could come to Coapa?
According to the most recent reports, there is the possibility that a former Cruz Azul player signs with the Eagles for the next semester. This is Iván Marcone, an Argentine midfielder who currently plays for Independiente de Avellaneda. ‘El Rojo’ is in a deep financial crisis and has a debt with America, for several years, which amounts to 6.1 million dollars.
During his short stay at Cruz Azul, Marcone left a great impression on Mexican soccer and helped the cementeros reach a final. However, his surprise departure to Boca Juniors left a bad taste in the mouth, as the midfielder pressured his board to let him leave to fight for a place in the Argentine National Team.
Marcone could not consolidate with Boca Juniors and his career went downhill. He was loaned to Elche to later sign with Independiente. At 32, it seems that his best years as a professional footballer are over.
The Argentine team would seek to pay the debt it has with the Eagles with some of its players, however, the América board would have no interest in its players and will only accept money as payment for the Cecilio Domínguez token.
América currently has Richard Sánchez and Pedro Aquino, in addition to the possible return of Santiago Naveda, to cover that position.
Independiente de Avellaneda is in both financial and sports crisis. The team was left without a president, after the resignation of Fabián Doman, and without a coach.
