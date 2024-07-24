According to some rumors, Microsoft is considering launching a Cloud-only Xbox Game Pass subscription: a low-cost subscription that could make the Redmond company’s game streaming accessible to literally hundreds of millions of devices. A move like that It would turn every screen into an Xboxexactly as the top brass at Microsoft’s gaming division have always said they wanted to do, and it would have extraordinary future potential, considering two elements in particular. The first one concerns the progressive strengthening of network infrastructures and 5G coveragewhich will substantially improve the experience with Xbox Cloud Gaming regardless of the device used, whether it is a smartphone, a tablet, a notebook, a television or a… Nintendo Switch. The second element concerns the cloud’s extraneousness to phenomena such as hardware obsolescencemeaning that users could access titles from the Xbox library seamlessly, moving from current-generation productions to those that will eventually arrive on the next model of the Microsoft platform.

Is price the key? The current state To access Xbox Cloud Gaming you need to subscribe to Game Pass Ultimatewhich recently received a price increase from €14.99 to €17.99 per month. This is still a very affordable price compared to the content of the service, available on both Xbox and PC and including online multiplayer features, but it still acts as a barrier. for those who are only interested in streaming. It is therefore clear that reformulating the offer by launching a subscription only for the Cloud, perhaps at a price noticeably lower than €10 per monthwould allow us to truly valorize this platform and build very solid foundations for the future. A future, as mentioned, in which this technology will be able to offer a quality entirely comparable to that of native gamingwith a resolution of up to 4K and without compression artifacts or stutter related to a still inefficient data flow. Many agree that Cloud gaming will be the future of video games and hardware as we know it today will tend to disappear, and generally those who prepare first for the challenges that will arrive in the next few years tend to have an advantage. Do you think the idea of ​​a Cloud-only Xbox Game Pass subscription is a winning one? And at what price should Microsoft offer this type of subscription? Have you successfully experimented with cloud gaming or do you think it will take some time for this technology to have its say? Let’s talk about it.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial staff and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.



