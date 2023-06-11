Deutsche Wellei

Studies indicate that a shorter workweek can increase productivity and reduce fatigue. For supporters of the proposal, the change could also bring benefits to the environment. Working five days a week is a common practice in the Western world, but it wasn’t always like that.

During the Industrial Revolution, workers often toiled in factories for more than 70 hours a week. That only changed with the rise of unions and concerns about exploitation, which led to demands for an hour limit.

In 1926, Henry Ford became one of the first employers to implement a five-day, 40-hour work week in his automobile factories. He believed that his employees would be just as productive in less time if they had two days off. His experiment was a success: productivity increased, other companies followed suit, and the five-day week is here to stay.

But 100 years later, a campaign to shorten the week even further — to four days — is gaining momentum.

In recent years, pilot experiments of four workweeks have been carried out in different corners of the world, such as Japan, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, United Kingdom, United States and Iceland.

The results were extremely positive, with improved health and well-being among employees, as well as productivity gains. Several studies have also suggested there may be benefits for the planet.

Working less for the climate?

Juliet Schor, an economist and professor of sociology at Boston College in the US, says there are clear links between the climate footprint and working hours – at least in high-income countries.

“What we found is that countries with long work hours have high carbon emissions, and countries with short work hours have lower carbon emissions,” Schor said.

A paper he co-authored in 2012 analyzed Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries between 1970-2007 and concluded that a 10% reduction in working hours could reduce the carbon footprint by 14.6%.

Another study, carried out in 2021 by British environmental group Platform, predicted that by switching to a four-day work week by 2025, the UK could cut its emissions by 20%, or around 127 million tonnes. That’s more than Belgium’s entire carbon footprint.

Where would these savings come from? According to the study, one day less working hours can reduce energy consumption in the workplace, reduce emissions from commuting and encourage sustainable changes in lifestyle.

But setting aside a four-day weekly load, simply working more from home — as many people have become accustomed to doing during the pandemic — can also result in similar savings in commuting emissions.

Four-Day Workweek: The Trial by Fire

To determine the impact of a four-day workweek, Schor conducted research on two recent pilot projects in the UK, US and Ireland. About 3,500 employees from 91 companies across different industries participated in the six-month trials. To oversee the tests, the London non-profit organization 4 Day Week Global, the think tank Autonomy, the University of Cambridge and Boston College were enlisted.

Employees received the same salary and were asked to maintain the same productivity in reduced work hours. In a nutshell, the results showed that most workers were as or more productive, less likely to be sick, and healthier and happier. After the experiments ended, more than 90% of the companies chose to keep the scheme, while 4% chose to abandon it.

Schor says it’s difficult to calculate the total emissions impacts of pilot projects. It’s an area the researchers hope to study more closely in future tests.

What they found, however, is that commuting time dropped by about half an hour a week, reducing emissions from such trips.

Transport accounts for the bulk of greenhouse gas emissions in the US, UK and EU, accounting for over a quarter of the total.

“Especially in the US, we’ve seen a reduction in commuting,” Schor said. Not only were people commuting less, but when they traveled to work, they were less likely to use their car.

But what about free time?

Even if workers commute less and workplaces save energy, any benefit to the climate will ultimately depend on what people do on their day off. If employees decide to take a car trip or take a flight, this could increase emissions.

“We asked people how they’re spending this day off and it doesn’t seem to be in a carbon-intensive way,” says Schor. “Are they just flying somewhere, especially in countries like Ireland and the UK where there are all those cheap European flights? It looks like that’s not happening.”

Instead, research so far has shown that most people stay close to home and devote their free time to hobbies, housework and personal care. Schor says there has also been a shift towards more sustainable lifestyles.

How realistic is a four-day week?

Recent experiments have covered a range of sectors, from factories to design companies, healthcare and non-profit organizations. While many opted to give employees Fridays off, others had staggered models to ensure every day was busy. But reducing work hours hasn’t worked for everyone.

Mark Roderick and the 40 employees of his engineering and industrial supply company Allcap took part in the UK trial last year. But due to the very nature of the business, resources ended up being very scarce.

“A lot of times, people come to us because we have what they need that day in stock. We are like a store. We can’t just say, ‘We’re closed on Friday,’” he says. “We process orders all day, and these things need to get done, otherwise they quickly pile up.”

During the pilot phase, the company gave workers a fortnightly break. But, according to Roderick, this made the employees even more stressed, as they also had to take over their colleagues’ work when they were off duty.

As a result, they discontinued the scheme at the company’s three main trading points, but implemented the four-day week at the engineering center, where production follows different schedules.

“There, this meant that people were more rested, not so stressed and made fewer mistakes”, he says, adding that there was also energy savings.

“It is a business unit that consumes a lot of energy. So, for me, it was easier to say, ‘Nobody comes on Friday and we don’t care about anything,’” she says.

More studies ahead

Schor says more research is still needed on how shorter working hours affect emissions and energy use. Until now, the focus has been primarily on worker productivity and well-being.

In the coming months, other countries should conduct pilot projects on the subject, such as South Africa, Europe, Brazil and North America.

There is no doubt that work patterns are changing. The coronavirus pandemic has led us to rethink the way we work, showing alternatives for flexible arrangements. And in many industries, the advent of new technologies such as artificial intelligence is also creating new possibilities.

