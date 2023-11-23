How many kilometers did he run? How many high-speed sprints did he make? How long were those sprints? What was its top speed? When Couhaib Driouech, striker at the Rotterdam football club Excelsior, comes into the dressing room after a match, he always looks at his physical data. Apart from his feeling and the result, he can tell from how he played.

At Excelsior they notice that he stands out at other clubs, scouts regularly sit in the stands for him. This is not only due to his goals (three) and assists (two) this season, but also due to his sprint data. Driouech, a 21-year-old left winger who was acquired for nothing from SC Heerenveen in 2021, is currently leading in the Eredivisie.

In modern top football, more and more is being demanded of attackers. In addition to sprints in depth, many coaches have to aggressively pressure the opponent after losing the ball to regain the ball as quickly as possible. This combination of offensive and defensive running actions means that a lot of high-intensity sprinting is required. Often dozens of times per match.

What is asked of today’s attackers is reflected in Driouech’s statistics, it appears from the data from competition organization Eredivisie CV. The talented attacker tops the list with sprints above 25 kilometers per hour, with 221 sprints in 837 playing minutes. That number could have been even higher if he had not missed two of the twelve matches due to injury.

Driouech is the fastest player in the Eredivisie, with a top speed of 34.52 kilometers per hour – making him the only one in the 34. According to him, data from Excelsior showed that he once reached 36.2 kilometers per hour. That speed will not reach the Eredivisie statistics, because the maximum speed is limited to 36 kilometers per hour to exclude any measurement errors, the Eredivisie CV says.

He just finished training. Many sprint meters, high-intensity runs and games with many personal duels, says Driouech. “We train very hard at Excelsior. Whether it is Monday or Friday, it is always intensive.” The city derby against Feyenoord awaits on Saturday, one of the games of the year in Kralingen. Excelsior, coached by Marinus Dijkhuizen, is doing surprisingly well with seventh place.

Driouech gives the interview while he is in the car from Rotterdam to his hometown IJmuiden, together with teammates Sven Nieuwpoort and Norbert Alblas. They drive up and down from North Holland every day, with Brugrestaurant A4 as a carpool point. “Norbert just got out, Sven is sleeping next to me.”

He was born in Beverwijk, grew up in a Moroccan-Dutch family in IJmuiden, with two older sisters and a brother. He played for the local club IJ.VV Stormvogels until the age of fourteen, when he was included in the youth academy of SC Heerenveen. He lived in a host family for five years, got a contract with the Frisian club, but did not break through – he only played five games. Two years ago he switched to Excelsior.

That club built a name for itself by giving players who may be undervalued at other clubs a platform. Through an intermediate step at Excelsior, Jerdy Schouten, Mats Wieffer and Thijs Dallinga eventually made it to the Dutch national team. A route that Driouech also has in mind, although he opted for the Morocco national team. He knew he could make minutes when he went to Excelsior. And that, if he plays well, “there are plenty of clubs that are not afraid to shop at Excelsior.”

His sprint data now makes him attractive, although he is not surprised that he scores high in them. Already in his youth at Heerenveen, Driouech worked on an individual basis with performance coach Purcy Marte to improve his strength, speed and endurance. On an athletics track in Zaandam, in the Schoorlse Duinen, in a sports hall in Krommenie – together with fellow professionals Zakaria Aboukhlal and Oussama Idrissi.

They did a lot of exercises to develop his starting speed, says Marte. By running ten meters with resistance, for example. Or through a training technique in which you fall forward and are forced to take a step.

Why didn’t it work out earlier at sc Heerenveen?

Driouech: “It wasn’t noticed because I didn’t play much. When I was a youth at Heerenveen I was already one of the best in sprints. I have it naturally, I’m just super explosive. Now that things are going better, I get attention and stand out.”

Is it also because you invested in it?

“Yes. And it suits my game type. By that I mean: I really want to attack, I do that at high intensity. But I also want to do my defensive work, which has been asked of me more since I started playing at Excelsior. That’s why I often get into sprints. The trick is to keep it going as long as possible.”

That’s still difficult now?

“Of course. You see in my matches that I usually drop out around the 85th minute with cramps. That’s because I make a lot of meters and at high speed. I have to work on that to be able to last an entire match.”

He has not yet reached his limit, says his personal coach Marte. They will soon start training again and discuss what could be improved. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he can sprint 37 kilometers per hour. That is very hard, many athletes do not achieve that.” For comparison, French star striker Kylian Mbappé achieved a top speed of 38.5 kilometers in a 2019 match.

How do you manage your nutrition to perform at top level?

“We always have breakfast and lunch at the club. Fortunately, I now live at home again, with my parents in IJmuiden, so mom takes care of dinner. She always tries to provide enough vitamins.”

What areas do you still want to develop as a footballer?

“Especially my technical skills, I still have to improve in small spaces. And I want to increase my efficiency: once in every two matches I have to score or provide an assist.”

He is on schedule in this regard. With good statistics he hopes for a transfer soon. He sometimes senses that there is interest. But he doesn’t want to deal with that. “I try to focus from Saturday to Saturday, do my best, destroy that match and then go home.”