The magical night of the Kings is for Coudet a real nightmare. Last year he suffered his first blow as a celestial coach in the round of 32 of the Cup against Ibiza, who played in Second B. Celta was humiliated (5-2) and ridiculed in one night for oblivion. A defeat that did a lot of damage to the celestial dressing room, because from there they entered a tremendous crisis of game and results.

El Chacho was warned. This year, in addition, he was more relieved at the qualifying level and could bet hard on the Cup. He did it halfway, with an eleven in which there was a starter, although most were substitutes. He reacted to the break, with enough margin, and even turned to Aspas with 1-1. It was not enough because Atlético Baleares was always superior to the Vigo team. The Celts walked through the field, without the slightest hint of motivation for a tournament that is very exciting in Vigo.

As if that were not enough a ridiculous second in a row in the Cup, Coudet made even more mistakes in the press room, hiding behind the lack of wardrobe background and the lack of filming of some footballers who had recently passed COVID and others who came from injury, like Galhardo. And he said it after losing to a third-rate team that only had seven spare parts on the bench. Chacho’s skid generated a lot of controversy on social networks, where many fans showed their discomfort for the irreverent excuse in the face of unmitigated defeat.