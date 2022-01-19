Coudet’s credit has been reduced to historic lows since his arrival in Vigo just over a year ago. The image of the Argentine It has been considerably damaged after a new cup elimination against a team of third category and, above all, his exculpatory statements. “We don’t have any more,” he declared after losing in San Sebastián without even having shot on goal. The chachismo Start to wear down, I know the margin of error ends. In fact, a defeat or even a draw this afternoon against Osasuna would leave the sky-blue coach in a delicate situation (follow the match live on AS.com).

The Celtic come to this match completely rested (eleven days since the last crash) and with the entire squad available. Tapia and Solari received medical discharge, while orbelin Pineda can make his debut once solved the matter of the nationalization of Galhardo. However, the eleven will be the same one that lost with a bad image in Anoeta.

slay, for his part, will have to solve the sudoku that is presented to him in the rear axis to make an eleven of guarantees. Unai and David Garcia they did not travel to be confined and Aridane low cause for injury. In other words, the three main central defenders of the red team will not be in Balaídos. the youth squad Dufur will play safely and, in principle, side Juan Cruz will act at his side, in his day in Celta’s orbit, although he can also place Lucas Torró there.

The good news for the Navarrese will be the participation of Kike Garcia. The forward fighter will have to play with a mask to protect yourself from rupture of the nasal septum suffered ten days ago. His presence is a great threat to a suffering Celta in Balaídos. The premises are amended to the usual, Iago Aspas. The moañés is reunited with Osasuna, his first victim in First Division more than nine years ago.