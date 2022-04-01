The trial against Santi Mina for alleged sexual assault has been seen for sentencing this Friday in the Provincial Court of Almería and the striker will be available tomorrow to face the Real Madrid. Edward Coudet He has included him in the call despite the fact that he has not exercised throughout the week with his teammates and would consider it unfair that in the stands of balaídos there was a parallel trial. The Argentine coach Celtic appeared this afternoon in the press room of the Afouteza Sports City.



Santi Mina: “He will be in the call. I talked to him to see how she was. I’ll probably talk a little more when we meet in person. For us he is an important player.

Trial of the stands to Mina: “Who can judge a person that until justice says otherwise we are all innocent? It would be ridiculous. I don’t have social networks because there are judges, coaches… and on top of that they answer you a lot when you post something”.

Return of the internationals: “We have regulated. The one who has arrived the fairest is Néstor, who practically came here from the plane. We are going to see how they are tomorrow, but obviously they are logically tired from having played with their national teams”.

balaídos full: “Beyond the rival I see a good dynamic in terms of people and their attendance and enthusiasm. Each game is being experienced in a better way, people are supporting and experiencing a party. Balaídos is beginning to beat and that is very good for us”.

Better results against Barcelona than against Real Madrid: “We are facing a team with a lot of hierarchy. I don’t think it’s because of style. They are teams with a higher level than the others and present many more difficulties. We always have the confidence to think that we can play a great game and win.”

Will Real Madrid come out folded?: “I don’t know what Real Madrid’s strategy is going to be. We have an idea and a way that we try to sustain beyond the rival we have in front of us. The margin of error against these teams is minimal.”

Is Celta going to change its style?: “In the match there we were winning at the break, but that’s what we talked about the hierarchy and the level of the players… Everything is avoidable, but after two minutes you say ‘they could have prevented them from taking the center, it could to have…’, but Benzema rose from the penalty spot and nailed it at an angle. There are always things to correct, but you play against players of a great hierarchy. I am convinced that you have to try to score goals against these teams because reality indicates that it is very difficult not to concede”.

Luis Campos: “We chatted a bit about football. He told me that his participation in this part will not be active, obviously, because there is no market until the tournament ends. He passed on to me the knowledge he had of me as a coach. He knew all the teams he had managed and the way he had me. I think he investigated me with the FBI. He very much agrees and likes the way we have to work”.