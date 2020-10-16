Just two months have passed since Mutuaspot and the Artemisan Foundation bet on a new scientific project in defense of hunting, CoturnixDespite the short time since its launch, numerous scientific data have been obtained and a high participation of hunters from all over Spain has been achieved.

Now it’s the turn of thrush , a small migratory that, entering October, raises passions and no less headaches for all lovers of this bird and that without a doubt, are the protagonists of unforgettable hunting days.

Last Wednesday, Mutuasport presented at a press conference the new “Thrush Project: monitoring, monitoring and management of thrushes in Spain”, launched under the coordination of the Royal Spanish Hunting Federation and the Artemisan Foundation, and with the collaboration of the University of Córdoba (Chair of Hunting and Fish Resources), the Spanish Thrush Group and the autonomous hunting Federations.

It is a citizen science project applied to the conservation of different thrush species, which was created with the aim of promoting initiatives to improve knowledge about the distribution, abundance and migration of one of the small game species that arouses the most passion among hunters in Spain and Europe.

Despite the great fans that arouse, studies on thrushes in Spain are still scarce, which is why this project arises, in which hunters and managers are protagonists. Your participation in this type of project is of vital importance to continue practicing sustainable hunting.

The objectives of the project are:

Monitor the abundance and distribution of thrush populations to know their trends.

Improve the available knowledge on the migratory flows of the different species of thrushes, through banding, the use of telemetry and bioacoustic methods

Gather information on the catches, through the Observato-rio Cinegético, and unify criteria of dates in the closure orders.

Carry out a study on the factors that influence the migration and population dynamics of thrushes, with special mention to the habitat, the weather and the impact of hunting pressure.

Prepare a guide to good practices for sustainable management and carry out dissemination and training activities.

Those interested in collaborating in the project may do so through the Hunting Observatory (www.observatoriocinegetico.org) that will collect the data from the censuses carried out during autumn and winter. In addition, the members of the most thrush preserves who want to further their involvement in the project, may also collaborate by providing information through field sheets.

The Hunting Observatory aims to develop a monitoring system at the national level in which hunters and managers are protagonists, and whose results are valid and verifiable for decision-making by the hunters themselves and the Administration.

Monitoring the different species of thrushes is the first step for proper management in its broadest sense, but on many occasions there are not enough data on distribution and abundance, which creates a double problem; Sustainable hunting cannot be considered and this lack of information may have a negative impact on the development of closure orders, which must be based on the population dynamics of the species and their ecology.

During the press conference, the president of Mutuasport, José María Mancheño, highlighted that the insurance company is once again betting on the defense of hunting and hunters, leading a project in which Mutuasport will invest 200,000 EUROS and that will become a benchmark for the conservation of biodiversity and the sustainability of species, as a fundamental basis for maintaining hunting. In this sense, Mancheño has thanked the trust of all federated / mutual hunters, which allows Mutuasport to undertake the investment in a project from which the entire national hunting sector will benefit.

For his part, the Research Coordinator of the Artemisan Foundation, Carlos Sánchez, has pointed out the need to have data and scientific studies that allow us to know the real state of the different species in order to continue hunting in a sustainable way. In addition, he praised the interesting collaborative environment that has been generated between scientists and hunters in the different projects that are being developed and that are creating a new way of working and understanding hunting management.

Along these lines, the president of the Spanish Hunting Federation, Ignacio Valle, has encouraged all hunters to participate in the Zorzales Project and to continue collaborating as they are already doing in the different initiatives that are being developed, because they are the main stakeholders in conservation and sustainable management, at a decisive moment for the continuity of hunting and in which its role will be decisive.

Yesterday afternoon, there were many who wanted to participate in Zorzales, and attended a free online seminar, where the project, its methodology and forms of participation were made known. There are already more than 1,400 hunters, who have participated in the first phase of Coturnix.

Once again, I express my gratitude to Mutuasporte and the Artemisan Foundation for this initiative that ensures the conservation and future of hunting.

Cheers and good hunting!