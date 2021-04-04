The cotton test. This is how the visit to Sevilla means for Atlético, a highly demanding test in the effort to calibrate their options to defend the leadership of the League against the pressure of Barça and Real Madrid in the last ten days of the championship, the moment of truth, as Luis Aragonés used to explain with his unmistakable style, a mattress myth.

After the selection window, the rojiblanco team intends not only to secure three points that are already worth their weight in gold, even more so considering the complexity of the scenario, but also to finally recover the feelings of the top favorite for the league title that have accompanied them for good part of the season, but that seem to have dissipated in recent times, especially after the KO in the Champions League against Chelsea and the more than suffered victory against Alavés at the Metropolitano before the break in club football.

If Barça very much regretted the waiting time in its best moment of the course, Atlético seems to have appreciated these almost two weeks of rest to recover freshness and charge their cylinders with oxygen before sinking their teeth into a final stretch of the League that promises be exciting, with three candidates for the alirón and several weekdays that will put the physical and mental resistance of the footballers to the test.

A week after the classic at the Alfredo Di Stéfano, Simeone’s pupils are fully aware of the importance of leaving this day 29 with at least the same advantage at the head of the table. To do this they will have to defeat one of the best venues in the League, only behind Atlético itself, which precisely only Madrid and Barça, together with Eibar, have surpassed at Sánchez Pizjuán.

Atlético arrives in the Sevillian neighborhood of Nervión with its entire squad at disposal except for the sanctioned Carrasco and with doubts about the physical condition of Joao Félix, who returned with his right ankle touched by a blow with the Portuguese team. Both conditions open the doors of ownership to Saúl as a left-handed winger with a defense of three centrals and to Argentine Correa as a companion to Luis Suárez in the athletic attack. Meanwhile, Sevilla de Lopetegui arrives at the appointment with all its available arsenal, which outlines a gala eleven to stay hooked in the League despite the fact that it has fourth place on track and is only staying alive in the regularity tournament.