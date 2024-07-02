Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/01/2024 – 21:17

The Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea) maintained its projection of cotton planted area in 2023/24 in Mato Grosso at 1.44 million hectares. This number represents an increase of 19.77% compared to the 2022/23 cycle, Imea said in a bulletin. “Of this total, it is estimated that 264.96 thousand hectares will come from the first harvest and 1.18 million hectares from the second harvest,” it continued.

According to Imea, the expansion of the area is linked to the reduction in the cost of cotton production, combined with the lower profitability of corn, which led cotton farmers to increase the area planted with the fiber.

Regarding productivity, in the July projection, Imea maintained the harvest per hectare at 291.15 arrobas, the same number as in June, but 6.42% lower than the previous harvest. “However, it is worth highlighting that, despite the reduction, the projection for yield is still the third highest in Imea’s historical series,” he said.

Thus, the State of Mato Grosso should harvest 6.29 million tons of fiber, an increase of 12.08% compared to 2022/23 and the same volume compared to what was estimated in June.