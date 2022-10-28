Guasave, Sinaloa.- With a quality streamer from Jesús Broca, Cotton farmers from Guasave beat Tomateros from Culiacán 3-2in order to rescue the duel of honor of the fourth series of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League.

With this result the Blue and Whites they settled in the sub-leadership with a record of eight wins and six setbacks, while the cherries stayed in third place with seven wins and seven losses.

pitchers

Rookie Jesús Broca started for Algodoneros and pitched for five innings, in which he received two hits, gave away three walks and walked four rivals.

Then came the lefty Jeff Ibarra, Rafael Córdova, Carlos Morales took charge of the eighth roll in strict order and brandon koch threw the ninth roll for take his eighth save it’s from the season.

The defeat went to Ricardo Estrada receiving a career in four chapters of work, he gave away four bases and struck out two.

They were assisted by Geovanny Zamudio, Omar Sáinz, Aldo Nuño, Jorge Luis Castillo and Ryan Clark.

the artillery

The Blue and Whites built the pool run in the fourth inning, when Ángel Erro and Jesús Castillo dribbled walks and then Keven Lamas with a grounder to shortstop sent Erro to the plate.

Óscar Robles’s pupils made two “lines” in the sixth down, where Josh Altmann received a passport and went down to promised land with a hit inside the box by Ramón Ramírez, Heberto Félix hit and in a shooting error by José Guadalupe Chávez, Ramírez he stepped on the plate with the third touchdown.

The Tomato Planters they removed the whitewash in the ninth inning, when Sebastián Elizalde and Isiah Gilliam linked doublets.