BARCELONA.- With a hermetic pitching performance, since they only allowed three hits, in addition to timely batting, Algodoneros de Guasave made history as the first professional baseball team in Mexico to go to Europe to play in an official tournament, and in the process got off to a good start in the Barcelona Baseball Cupafter beating the Catalonia national team 3-0.

Apart from that pair of teams, the All Star of Spain and the Matanzas Crocodiles of Cuban baseball are also active, and will face each other in a round robin, with the grand final of this competition taking place next Sunday.

Victor Buelna, from Guasave Cotton Growers. Courtesy of the Guasave Cotton Growers Club.

The meeting

The Algodoneros took the lead on the scoreboard in the third inning, when Francisco Hernández came in from third base after a wild pitch by pitcher Yeison Sisneros, and in that same inning came a hit by Jesús Castillo that drove in Alexis Wilson with the score 2-0.

It was not until the sixth inning when the blue and white team stepped on the plate again with their third and final run, which was driven in by a single by Ángel Erro, who brought in Keven Lamas.

Francisco Hernandez, from Algodoneros de Guasave, at bat. Courtesy of the Algodoneros de Guasave Club.

Pitchers

Ariel Gracia was the arm that opened for Guasave and lasted two episodes, being supported by Victor Buelna, Kevin Ribón, the winner Rogelio Martinez, Juan Cossio, Jesus Broca, Ivan Izaguirre and Fabian Anguamea closed the save.

Cipriano Gutiérrez started for the Catalonia National Team and had two rolls, Then came the defeated Yeison SisnerosZael Honora, Jesus Da Silva, Rodolfo Figueredo and finally Juan Salazar.

For later

The Algodoneros will face the Catalonia team again tomorrow at 11:00, with Geno Encina as the pitcher.

Claudia Pavlovich, threw the first ball. Courtesy of the Algodoneros de Guasave Club.