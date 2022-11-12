Guasave, Sinaloa.- With an offensive led by Orlando Piña and Jesús Castillo, Algodoneros de Guasave beat Venados de Mazatlán 7-3 at the start of the ninth series of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League.

The pupils of Óscar Robles with this success placed their record at 15-12 in wins and losses, while the pata saladas stayed with 16-11.

STREAMERS

Geno Encina claimed victory, by staying on the hill for seven chapters and a third, where he allowed three runs, he gave away a walk and left four rivals with the wood on his shoulder. While Carlos Morales, Jeff Ibarra and Felipe Arredondo took care of the rest of the challenge.

Jaime Lugo was left with the defeat after allowing six runs in four episodes and a third of work. Then Daniel Cruz, Rodolfo Aguilar and Fernando Burgueño entered the remove.

THE OFFENSIVE

Los Algodoneros in the second roll took command of the match with a home run by the right meadow of Jesús Castillo.

For the third inning, the ninth Guasavense added two more when Alejandro Ortiz with a triple sends Jorge Flores to the plate and Orlando Piña sent Ortiz to the promised land with a double, to place the cards 3-0.

For his part, Venados scored three times in the fourth inning, firstly Luis Jiménez hit an RBI single and two more came out with a double by Ricardo Valenzuela.

The Blue and Whites took advantage in the fifth when Orlando Piña, with a two-season strike, sent Heberto Félix and Jorge Flores to the register, while Jesús Castillo, with a hit to the center, made it 6-3.

Those led by Óscar Robles made one more in the eighth roll, with a sacrifice fly to the left of Jorge Flores that sent Francisco Hernández home, who had reached the bases with a double.

FOR TODAY

This afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., the second of the series will start, where Algodoneros will place Matt Pobereyko on the hill, while Venados will send left-hander Alejandro Soto.