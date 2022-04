ININ GAMES announced that Cotton Fantasy will be released in Europe next May 20 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. At the moment, the introductory price has not yet been revealed. The title will also be released on PC in the futurebut currently there are no further details.

We leave you now with a new trailer for Cotton Fantasywishing you a good vision as always.

Cotton Fantasy – Trailer

Source: ININ GAMES Street Gematsu