07/18/2023 – 11:46 am

The president of the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (Abrapa), Alexandre Schenkel, and the president of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), Jorge Viana, made official the renewal of the agreement for the Cotton Brazil program, to promote cotton Brazilian in the international market. The term of commitment was signed during the Cotton Day in Correntina (BA), on Saturday (15). According to Schenkel, in this next stage, the investment will be R$ 24 million for the next 24 months, R$ 10.5 million from Apex and R$ 13.5 million from Abrapa.

The partnership began in December 2019. In the first phase, lasting 18 months, the contribution was BRL 5.9 million, 48% from Apex and 52% from Abrapa. Then, the agreement was extended for another 24 months, with resources of R$ 18 million, 49% from Apex and 51% from Abrapa. “In these four years of partnership, many challenges were faced, but the actions have led Brazilian cotton to be recognized in the international market”, said Schenkel. According to the representative, among the achievements of the project so far are participation in international events, missions to visit buyers abroad and reception of foreign industrialists in Brazil, partnerships with Chinese entities, promotion focused on innovation, sustainability and biological management, in addition to progress in sustainability indicators for Brazilian cotton farming and certification of regenerative agriculture.

“In this new stage, in addition to maintaining all the actions carried out so far, we will bring important innovations to the scope of the project with a focus on sustainability, regional development, gender equity and training of small producers. We will start a new plan for communication and approximation with major global brands, presenting the pillars of quality, traceability and sustainability of Brazilian cotton”, said Schenkel.

The president of Abrapa had said, in a previous conversation with journalists, that the program would start promoting Brazilian cotton among the big retail brands abroad. “We need them to ask the industry in Asia to buy Brazilian cotton,” he said. “We are showing what we do here, and today traceability is a great advantage that we have.”

According to Schenkel, Zara representatives recently visited Mato Grosso and Bahia to learn about local production, and, in the opposite direction, Abrapa went to Amsterdam to participate in a certification event Better Cotton in which he presented the results of Brazil to brands such as Adidas, Boss, Nike, C&A, Ikea and PVH. The country produces 42% of the cotton approved in the world by the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), which certifies the fiber produced under responsible standards. “This relationship is important because they show us where they want to go”, said the president of the association, referring to the sustainability goals in the companies’ supply chain.

According to the president of the Apex, Jorge Viana, apart from the value of the Cotton Brazil agreement, the country will probably have to pay a “large sum” due to the “unequal” dispute with the United States, the biggest competitor of Brazilian cotton . “The US is making a strong political move together with the world’s great apparel companies to reserve the market, and winning that is not easy.”

Viana reiterated to the cotton farmers in western Bahia the government’s desire to work together. “The last election has passed, and the next one is far away. We have to join hands and work, that’s what President Lula instructed me to do and what I’m doing at Apex. We are going to bring together everyone who wants to work”, said Viana, who anticipated the possibility of the government announcing “later this year” the duplication of the highway that connects Barreiras to Luís Eduardo Magalhães, in Bahia, a demand from local producers.

*The reporter traveled at the invitation of Abrapa and Abapa























