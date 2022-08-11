Elections 2022, Carlo Cottarelli will be for Bonino and Pd

Is back. We will never get rid of him anymore. He will be a candidate for + Europe – Pd.

Carlo Cottarelli is a kind of political nightmare – administrative which is incumbent every time there is an election or there is some important office to be conferred.

On these occasions whirls like a condor over the “prey”with appearances on the Corriere della Sera (specialty learned by Mario Monti) until suddenly it falls on target.

Director of the Tax Affairs Department of the International Monetary Fund in 2013, Enrico Letta appoints him as extraordinary commissioner for the review of public spendinga post he held for one year until 2014.

After tasting the sweet taste of political power he desperately tries to get it back and in 2018 it escapes him by a whisker, being the Prime Minister appointed by Sergio Mattarella to try to establish a technical government for new elections, after a first renunciation by Giuseppe Conte.

In reality Cottarelli remains with an inch of his nose not understanding that it was used by the Quirinale solely as a bugbear for Lega and Cinque Stelle which in fact immediately afterwards definitively converged on the name of Giuseppe Conte.

Realizing this, he adorns it and since then we find it everywhere, real parsleywho desperately seeks public office.

Meanwhile find a comfortable hauberk in the usual convent of Fra Fabio Fazio on Rai 1 and also improvises himself as a journalist.

Furthermore he is director of the Observatory on public accounts of the Catholic University of Milan.

We find him in 2021 as president of the Program for Italyone of the usual liberal think tanks in which there is also the inevitable Calenda.

Now let us know that “Italy is at a crossroads, that’s why I’m applying”. If it had been at a crossroads we would have been saved.

So the Calenda’s taskfrom what we deduce, will be that of traffic policeman assigned to intersections.

A jab at Calenda it is instead captured in a twitter by Riccardo Magi: “Not even two months ago Calenda defined Carlo Cottarelli the perfect name to hold together a progressive camp and reformist ‘. Cottarelli announced that he had accepted the candidacy proposal with Più Europa and the Democratic Party.

In short, in the end, the Democratic Party and Europa + had to settle for a “Calenda minor” or a “Calenda della Madunina” because the original, he, the Calenda statesman of the Parioli, gave him the bin on live television.

