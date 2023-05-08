Genoa – Carlo Cottarelli arrives at the Faculty of Political Sciences of the University of Genoa a few hours after his resignation as senator of the Democratic Party. He smiles serenely, almost amused by the media clamor of his decision, and before speaking to the students in a meeting entitled “Between economics, politics and communication” he goes back to explaining his motivations: “Mine is not a general discourse but a discourse that concerns only me – he begins – It is not a question of whether or not he is convinced by Elly Schlein, I respect her a lot, but there is no doubt that there has been she moved to the left: I think she’s doing the right thing, otherwise what were the primaries for? From an electoral point of view, it is correct that the Democratic Party has a clear indication by moving further to the left so the question is mine alone, what was I doing in a party that has moved further away from liberal democratic values, which are mine after all” .

No doubts about the choice to resign rather than move to another parliamentary group: “I couldn’t – Cottarelli explains decisively – I was elected in the plurinominal, the people voting for me voted Pd and it is right that I be replaced by the first of the non-elected of the party. I understand that it is more common to change shirts but it doesn’t seem right to me, I note that my resignation caused more sensation than the hundreds of parliamentarians who changed shirts in the last legislature ”.

The meeting with Carlo Cottarelli at the Faculty of Political Sciences of the University of Genoa (photo Balostro)

Cottarelli rules out a re-nomination – “at the moment I’m not really thinking about it” – but confirms his commitment to politics: “Maybe there will be another occasion but at the moment it’s not my plan, in this historic moment there is an animosity in Parliament that it would be better to be able to overcome: of course, one can to say that I knew it even before but experiencing it directly is different. I believe that one must try to do the things that make it more useful for the country: before I was a commentator and it was perhaps more useful than what I am doing now, and perhaps I was also more credible because even if I try to be as balanced as possible people can perceive that I speak out of political interest. This adds to the leftward shift of the Democratic Party but the decisive thing was Cattolica’s offer for an education program in high schools, with more than 200 meetings a year, which I believe can work very well and be really useful to the village”.