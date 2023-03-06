Carlo Cottarelli still keeps alive his popular shareholding hypothesis through InterSpac: here is his interview with Libero

“After the tare for Napoli’s extraordinary year, we’re not doing so badly. The problem is not Inzaghi, but the empty coffers. The team has had to make a signing campaign for two years trying to close in the black. And all good things come in threes. So it’s not easy to win…”.

INTERSPAC – “It is not a takeover plan to take control of Inter, but a popular share ownership plan that allows fans to bring financial support to the club, as in Bayern Munich. Without a strong advertising campaign, we have gathered around 80,000 Inter fans who have indicated their intention to invest 212 million euros. With a good advertising campaign, it could perhaps double that. But for a team like Inter we are talking about figures that are close to one billion and for this we are looking for external partners. Unless President Zhang changes his mind on the possibility of a collaboration between the current ownership and popular shareholders”.

NEW STADIUM – “The problem is that keeping a stadium like San Siro empty costs a lot of money. In my opinion it should be restructured as Real Madrid is doing, but at this point the clubs are certainly considering other solutions. Own stadium? Of course I’d like to, but I’d never want it from 40,000 seats, given that both Milanese teams manage to attract 70,000 fans to the stadium. I would also be in favor of a stadium in co-ownership”.

COEXISTENCE WITH AC MILAN – “For me San Siro is the stadium of Inter and I imagine that the Milan fans consider it the stadium of Milan. It doesn’t bother me”. See also Argentina took the pressure off before the World Cup in Qatar: analysis

