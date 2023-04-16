Cottage shop | The cottage market is facing “interesting times” – Experts tell what lies ahead after the collapse of the cottage boom

We asked the brokers if the cottage boom is over for good.

Just a moment ago, summer cottages were taken out of control at a high price. Then demand collapsed and prices fell. Now the cottage market is facing “interesting” times. The brokers tell you what kind of cottages are now being sold and at what price. Can you make bargains this summer?

Spring makes many people get cabin fever. But does it work for summer cottages as well as apartments with prices have gone down? And is the rumor true that there are cottage shop regrets among us?

During the Corona period in 2020, we went through a total the cottage boomwhen sales prices and the number of stores temporarily rose to record highs.